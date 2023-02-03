Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Care Aide to join the Human Services Team responsible for developing and implementing services and programs that contribute to the health and well being of citizens.

Reporting to the Uchucklesaht Nurse, the Care Aide is responsible for providing frontline person-centred care aimed at promoting and maintaining the physical, emotional, cognitive and social well-being of citizens receiving medical and mental health assistance.

This position provides opportunities to:

Implement care plans as developed by the Nurse and multi-disciplinary team

Provide care and support to citizens, including assisting elders with support of activities of daily living such as assistance with medications, personal care, light meal preparation and house keeping, and errand support

Provide outreach support to citizens who are unhoused and the at risk population

Work collaboratively with members of the health care team in delivering programs and events

Qualifications and Experience:

Completion of a recognized Health Care Assistant program and registered with the BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry

Experience in the health and wellness sector

Direct work experience with Elder’s

Current CPR C certification

Valid Driver’s license Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).