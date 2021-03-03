Care Support Team Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term, full-time Care Support Team Coordinator (maternity backfill to March 29, 2022). Based out of Port Alberni, this position coordinates program services and referrals while overseeing capacity building via trauma training for caregivers, communities, and Usma Family & Child Services staff members. The Care Support Team Coordinator will oversee the development of trauma informed behavioural support plans and resilience focused support plans.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Design, develop, coordinate and implement trauma training
  • Oversee the formation of trauma informed support plans
  • Provide consultation, supervision and direction to the Caregiver Support Worker, receive and disperse referrals and assist with scheduling team meetings
  • Maintain case notes, files and recordings in an accountable manner
  • Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the services provided
  • Pursue and identify opportunities for funding through proposals and grants;
  • Maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to clients, NTC and its member Nations; 
  • Work with local, Nuu-chah-nulth and Provincial Indigenous Communities;
  • Identify trends, needs and issues.

Preferred Qualifications

 

Company

Usma

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 4 pm, March 15, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

       (Please be advised that only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted)

Share this: