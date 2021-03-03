The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term, full-time Care Support Team Coordinator (maternity backfill to March 29, 2022). Based out of Port Alberni, this position coordinates program services and referrals while overseeing capacity building via trauma training for caregivers, communities, and Usma Family & Child Services staff members. The Care Support Team Coordinator will oversee the development of trauma informed behavioural support plans and resilience focused support plans.

Responsibilities Include

Design, develop, coordinate and implement trauma training

Oversee the formation of trauma informed support plans

Provide consultation, supervision and direction to the Caregiver Support Worker, receive and disperse referrals and assist with scheduling team meetings

Maintain case notes, files and recordings in an accountable manner

Produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports regarding the services provided

Pursue and identify opportunities for funding through proposals and grants;

Maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to clients, NTC and its member Nations;

Work with local, Nuu-chah-nulth and Provincial Indigenous Communities;

Identify trends, needs and issues.

Preferred Qualifications