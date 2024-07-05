The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual to serve as a Caregiver Support Worker with Usma Family and Child Services Resource Team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position works directly with Usma caregivers to provide support to them in meeting the emotional, physical, spiritual and cultural needs of the Nuu-chah-nulth children in their care. Travel is an essential part of this position.

Position Responsibilities

Meet with referring social worker to gather information about the caregiver and the children in their care to establish priorities for planning.

Provide support and training to Usma caregivers regarding traditional Nuu-chah-nulth parenting practices, grief and loss and other needs as identified by the caregiver.

Support recruitment of new caregivers with regular information sessions in community and by participating in community recruitment and appreciation events.

Maintain sound and objective documentation and keep case files up to date.

Preferred Qualifications

Possess a human services or social services diploma with demonstrated related working experience and related training.

Well-developed professional knowledge of complex issues that affect children such as trauma, attachment, FASD and other neuro-developmental issues.

Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, e-mail (Outlook).

Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.

Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000.