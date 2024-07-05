Caregiver Support Worker | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Caregiver Support Worker

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual to serve as a Caregiver Support Worker with Usma Family and Child Services Resource Team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position works directly with Usma caregivers to provide support to them in meeting the emotional, physical, spiritual and cultural needs of the Nuu-chah-nulth children in their care. Travel is an essential part of this position.

 

 

 

Position Responsibilities

 

  • Meet with referring social worker to gather information about the caregiver and the children in their care to establish priorities for planning.
  • Provide support and training to Usma caregivers regarding traditional Nuu-chah-nulth parenting practices, grief and loss and other needs as identified by the caregiver.
  • Support recruitment of new caregivers with regular information sessions in community and by participating in community recruitment and appreciation events.
  • Maintain sound and objective documentation and keep case files up to date.

 

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Possess a human services or social services diploma with demonstrated related working experience and related training.
  • Well-developed professional knowledge of complex issues that affect children such as trauma, attachment, FASD and other neuro-developmental issues.
  • Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, e-mail (Outlook).
  • Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.  
  • Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $70,000. 

Company

Usma

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Share this: