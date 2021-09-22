Case Manager (Bladerunners) Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Case Manager to work in the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Case Manager is directly involved in the process of employment case management and supporting individuals with achieving their employment and training goals. This position would suit an individual who is looking for a rewarding career and who has passion to help others achieve new goals and opportunities.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provide Case Management, Coaching and Counselling support to individual program participants
- Coordinate youth at risk participating in the Nuu-chah-nulth Bladerunners Program
- Assess participants' personal and family circumstances and general employability in terms of personal skills and abilities, employment history, and skill development needs using various assessment tools and techniques
- Complete Employment Action Plans for participants
- Liaise with staff from various organizations who provide services to clientele
- Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans
- Coordinate activities in accordance with various funding agreements
- Complete reporting requirements as per applicable funding agreements
Preferred Qualifications:
- Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services
- Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP), considered an asset
- Experience working within a First Nations or Social Services setting will be considered an asset
- Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset
- 3 - 5 years’ experience working in an employment services setting
- Experience with database reporting systems for government (ARMS database an asset)
- Experience with ASETS data reporting
- Knowledge of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities
- Provide an acceptable criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Communities
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range from $49,000 to $63,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm October 5, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org