Case Manager (Tofino)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Social Development Program is looking for a qualified person to fill a term, full-time Pre-Employment Supports Case Manager. This term position is best suited to someone who is skilled at inspiring and supporting clients in their pre-employment readiness and supporting them in reaching their potential through the development of training plans to achieve their employment goals. Based out of either Port Alberni, Tofino, or Ucluelet, the position will provide service and travel into the First Nation communities of Ucluelet, Tla-o-qui-aht, Ahousaht, and Hesquiaht.

Responsibilities Include

Providing Employment Case Management support to program participants including the identifying of barriers to employment and assisting clients with job readiness skills

Complete Employment Action Plans for participants

Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans

Liaising with other organizations and agencies in support of clientele

Assist in collecting statistic and other reporting requirements

Required to follow NTC’s guidelines and safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention

Preferred Qualifications

Certificate or diploma in Job Development or Grade 12 plus 3 to 5 years of direct experience in employment services or a related field

Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP) considered an asset

Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

Familiarity with Northern Region Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations communities considered an asset

Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events

Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects

Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to First Nation Communities

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $55,000 - $67,000).