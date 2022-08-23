Case Manager (Tofino and Area)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Social Development Program is looking for a qualified person to fill a term, full-time Pre-Employment Supports Case Manager. This term position is best suited to someone who is skilled at inspiring and supporting clients in their pre-employment readiness and supporting them in reaching their potential through the development of training plans to achieve their employment goals. Based out of either Port Alberni, Tofino, or Ucluelet, the position will provide service and travel into the First Nation communities of Ucluelet, Tla-o-qui-aht, Ahousaht, and Hesquiaht.
Responsibilities Include
- Providing Employment Case Management support to program participants including the identifying of barriers to employment and assisting clients with job readiness skills
- Complete Employment Action Plans for participants
- Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans
- Liaising with other organizations and agencies in support of clientele
- Assist in collecting statistic and other reporting requirements
- Required to follow NTC’s guidelines and safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention
Preferred Qualifications
- Certificate or diploma in Job Development or Grade 12 plus 3 to 5 years of direct experience in employment services or a related field
- Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP) considered an asset
- Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities
- Familiarity with Northern Region Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations communities considered an asset
- Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset
- Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events
- Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects
- Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to First Nation Communities
Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $55,000 - $67,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, September 6, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.