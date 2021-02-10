On-Call Admin Support for Tofino Central Region Office

The Casual Administrative Support position is part of the Administration Department and will operate the main switchboard, provide reception, and general administrative support to various program staff and provide reservations and general support to multiple departments.

Answer switchboard and greet callers, take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and/or, information to and from staff members.

Responsibilities Include:

Operating a multi-line phone system

Multi-department reception

Greeting visitors

Building meeting kits

Copying and filing

Booking travel requests

Maintaining confidentiality

Required Qualifications:

Grade 12 plus 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience

Superior telephone manners and strong interpersonal skills

Professional, responsive, and positive work attitude is essential

A valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle

Experience in a First Nations working environment would be considered an asset

Knowledge of computerized word processing and other office equipment