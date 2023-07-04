CASUAL ON-CALL ELDERS ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER CASUAL PART-TIME SCHOOL ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER

Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the positions of Casual On-Call Elders Activity Bus Driver and Casual Part-Time School Activity Bus Driver. The jobs are based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

CASUAL ON-CALL ELDERS ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER

Must demonstrate superior communication skills

Must aid with passengers needing assistance loading and unloading onto the bus

Possess experience and desire to work with seniors, problem solving skills, strong organizational and time management skills

Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems

Employment Type Casual On-Call Wage Range

$250/day

CASUAL PART-TIME SCHOOL ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER

Ensure student safety when boarding and leaving the bus

Maintain control of student activities during travel

Must have a positive attitude and enjoy working with young adults

Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems

Employment Type Casual Part-Time Wage Range

$21-24 per hour

QUALIFICATIONS (BOTH POSITIONS)