The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is searching for casual term position (backfill) qualified individual interested in work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, for Ucluelet Secondary School. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level: culturally, socially, and academically, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.
Responsibilities will include:
- Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.
- Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.
- Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.
- Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.
- Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students.
- Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth.
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture, and traditions.
- Ability to provide support to students at levels in the school system.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success.
- Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and willingness to travel.
Apply by October 30, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.