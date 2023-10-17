The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is searching for casual term position (backfill) qualified individual interested in work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, for Ucluelet Secondary School. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level: culturally, socially, and academically, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.

Responsibilities will include:

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.

Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.

Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.

Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students.

Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

Preferred Qualifications: