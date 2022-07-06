The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for an experienced, reliable casual Receptionist. This position will provide general receptionist support and other related duties to various programs at various locations within NTC’s Department of Health.
Responsibilities Include
- Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.
- Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.
- Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.
- Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.
Preferred Qualifications
- High School graduation or GED with receptionist training or experience in office routines.
- Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.
- Able to communicate effectively in writing and using computers.
- Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.
- Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Company
NTC
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 14, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.