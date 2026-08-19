Casual Receptionist

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Child and Youth Services (Usma) is seeking an experienced, reliable, pro-active, attentive Receptionist. Based out of Port Alberni, this Casual/on-call position serves as the first point of contact to provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone. The Receptionist also provides other front office support such as sorting daily mail, organizing for couriers, directing clients to meetings, and performing supportive administrative tasks.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.

Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.

Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.

Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.

Preferred Qualifications

High School graduation or GED with receptionist training or experience in office routines.

Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.

Able to communicate effectively in writing and using computers.

Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.

Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive hourly wage ranges based on qualifications and experience. Wage range $19.23 - $23.90.