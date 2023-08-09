Casual Receptionist (Tofino)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Casual Receptionist based out of Tofino. The Receptionist position is the first point of contact and is responsible for the hospitality and front desk support for multiple programs. This role requires an enthusiastic, proactive individual, with great organizational skills.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.

Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.

Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.

Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.

Preferred Qualifications

High School graduation or GED with receptionist training or experience in office routines.

Able to provide clear information to the public and to maintain confidentiality.

Able to communicate effectively in writing and using computers.

Able to work effectively within a team environment and to act with tact and diplomacy in all circumstances.

Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

For further information contact Lisa Sam, NTC Office Manager at (250) 724-5757.