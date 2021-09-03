CASUAL WORK OPPORTUNITIES

Full-time and part-time casual work is available in our Gold River NTC administrative office. The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is building a casual list of casual workers (to do daytime reception or evening office cleaning/custodial work). If you are good on the phone and like greeting people, send your resume to us for casual work in reception. If you are good at keeping things clean and orderly, give us your resume and we may call you into work tomorrow.
Casual Receptionist
Responsibilities include:
• Operating a multi-line phone system
• Multi-program reception
• Welcome waiting visitors with good hospitality
• Copying and filing
• Maintaining confidentiality
Casual Custodian
Responsibilities include:
• General clean-up of building work areas
• Empty garbage bins
• Sanitize reception areas
• Clean bathrooms
• Sweep and mop floors when needed
• Remove rubbish from building
Qualifications that will get you to work:
• Grade 12/GED graduation, plus a strong interest in working and earning a paycheck
• Good communicator over the phone and like greeting people
• Reliable with good interpersonal and organization skills
• Willing to provide criminal record check to secure a spot on the on-call list
• Living within a First Nations community would be considered an asset
For further information contact: Lisa Sam at (250) 724-5757.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Send us your resume today to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: lisa.sam@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for a short interview will be contacted)