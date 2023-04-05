The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a modern treaty government located in the community of hitac̓u on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on the eastern shore of Ucluelet Inlet.
The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a member of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society and, through the Maa-nulth First Nations Final Agreement, is a modern treaty Nation operating with a government-to-government relationship with Canada and the province of British Columbia.
The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government 2023 General Election Day is set for Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The first meeting of the Legislature, per Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government law, will be held no later than May 15, 2023. At the first meeting of the Legislature, following the regular election, the Legislature must choose a chairperson and an alternate chairperson to preside over the meetings of the Legislature and the hitac̓u Assembly.
Position Summary
The Chairperson is responsible to act as the presiding member of the Legislature at meetings of the Legislature and to manage the affairs of the Legislature. The Chairperson is also responsible to act as the Chairperson at all meetings of the hitac̓u Assembly. Please see Part 3 of the Legislature Rules of Order and Procedure Act for a full description of the Duties and Powers of the Chairperson. For detailed information on the selection process of the Chairperson, please see Part 2 of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government Act YFNS 2/2011.
Qualifications
Training, Education and Experience
- Prefer an Undergraduate Degree in Business Administration or related degree
- Grade 12 with a combination of relevant training and experience
- Minimum two years experience facilitating meetings, information sessions, etc.
- Current Class 5 BC Driver’s Licence and access to vehicle.
- Satisfactory criminal records check.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Knowledge of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government Constitution and Laws.
- Demonstrated leadership and management skills.
- Ability to organize, prioritize and manage workload.
- Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills.
- Exceptional/strong mediation and conflict management skills.
- Demonstrated knowledge of related Government Regulations.
- Ability to consistently demonstrate tact, discretion and sound judgment
- Exceptional/strong oral and written communication skills
- Ability to exercise a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.
- Genuine respect for Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ traditions, culture and protocols.
How to Apply
Please submit your covering letter, resume and/or how you meet these requirements to the attention of the Director of Operations, by email (employment@ufn.ca), by mail (P.O. Box 699, Ucluelet, BC, V0R 3A0), or in person (700 Wya Road, hitac̓u, BC).
Submission deadline: Wednesday, May 3, 2023