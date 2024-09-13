Type of Position:

Location: 7583 Pacific Rim Highway, Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 8Y5

The c’išaaʔath (sis sha ahtah) or Tseshaht First Nation is a vibrant community situated along western Vancouver Island with an active and progressive natural resources-based economy. Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation (TEC) embodies their mission statement of “together we are empowering our people, fostering a stable, safe and supportive community by building a strong economy and creating opportunities of growth, health, wellness of our people, and hạhuułi as a united, self-determining Nation.”

Duties and Responsibilities

The Chief Executive Officer will lead newly incorporated Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation to establish and grow existing and

new business initiatives over a diverse portfolio of industries for the corporation and its community members. Through the

direction of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer will actualize short and long-term business plans aligned with

the mission of TEC.

This is an exciting opportunity for a seasoned professional to work collaboratively with the Board of Directors to set up and

lead the TEC on its strategic path and play a strong role in start up and structuring of this new entity to achieve positive results and contribution to the community.

Strategic and Operational Planning

Per the Board’s direction, lead implementation of a strategic plan to define TEC’s goals and approach to achieve the shortand long-term business results.

Identify, assess, implement and report on risk management plans.

Develop and implement strategies and plans for economic development opportunities, projects, operations, and investments.

Establish and implement standards, policies, and procedures.

Assist in transitioning current businesses from pre-existing structures to TEC Business Structure and Oversight

Ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and corporate governance standards.

Ensure the establishment high standards for safety and environmental management for all businesses.

Establish, monitor, and report on key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of strategies and plans.

Financial Stewardship

Champion fiscal responsibility and financial health, ensuring implementation of comprehensive financial planning, budget

controls, evaluation and reporting processes.

Lead the development and assessment of detailed financial projections for business prospects or plans as well as prepare progress reports relative to those projections.

Identify and pursue business opportunities and funding agreements aligned with TEC’s mandate and values.

Operations

Ensure the oversight and management of daily operations through direct and delegated supervision and reporting of performance.

Ensure strong management and liaison of contractors, vendors, and partners.

Conduct due diligence analysis to inform investment decisions and potential partnerships.

Balance economic development opportunities with natural resources and impacts on land and water.

Board Governance

Prepare materials and report to the Board of Directors with regular updates on key initiatives Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation Chief Executive Officer

Set up and oversee a robust records management system for Board and TEC business.

Support communication efforts from the Board.

Human Resources Management

Design organizational structure to deliver on the mandate, vision, and strategic plan.

Coordinate recruitment and hiring

Relationship Management

Cultivate positive relationships

Maintain open and transparent communications with the Board of Directors.

Skills and Qualifications

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Demonstrated success in business development initiatives.

Financial acumen and proficiency in budgeting, financial analysis, and risk management.

Demonstrated ability to carry out research and analysis, writing effective proposals and reports.

Exceptional leadership and decision-making skills with the ability to inspire and motivate.

Excellent inter-personal skills including strong negotiation and relationship-building.

Solid experience working with Boards,

Working knowledge of Indigenous organizational structures and culture, values, and socio-economic challenges faced by Indigenous communities.

Diverse background in business

Demonstrated personal attributes of integrity, respect, trust, honesty, compassion, and accountability.

Informed and current knowledge of federal and provincial policy which may affect TEC.

Understanding financial and administration laws is an asset

Experience and Education Requirements:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, commerce, economics, natural resources, or a related field is preferred.

Master’s degree is considered an asset.

Experience with property management, tourism, and housing is an asset.

Five (5) or more years in a senior management role,

Experience in a First Nation business environment is considered an asset.

Other Requirements:

A credit and police record check is required and may be ongoing throughout term of employment.

Salary Information:

An attractive compensation package based on mutually agreeable contract terms, conditions and deliverables. Full-time

annual compensation range is between $160,000 - $200,000. Alternative contract arrangements may be considered

through negotiation with successful applicant.

Applications will only be considered from those eligible to work in Canada. All applicants who require a work permit or sponsorship for employment in Canada will not be considered.

Candidates who meet the above criteria will be contacted for an interview. Proof of certifications will be required prior to employment.