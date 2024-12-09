CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

Due to rapid & progressive growth, we are seeking a seasoned, executive-level CPA accountant (preferably with Indigenous accounting experience) to lead & develop our Finance Team as well as support/advise leadership at all levels with “all-things” finance related. This is an incredible time to join us & apply your vast finance & accounting experience to help shape & build a sustainable financial future. This long-term career opportunity involves supervising, mentoring & developing the Finance Team (a Finance Manager, 3 Accounting Technicians, and a Payroll Administrator). Reporting directly to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the CFO is primarily responsible for the financial, administrative, risk management, and strategic operations of KCFN as it relates to Finance. The successful applicant will oversee all financial activities such as planning, reporting, auditing, budgeting, and forecasting. The CFO will work with the CAO & Directors to support continued growth, financial accountability, transparency & stability. Although the successful candidate is someone who provides strategic-level financial services/advice to KCFN stakeholders, he or she is also willing to jump-in at any time to support all Finance Team members at all levels when needed.

So, what’s in it for you? This exciting role comes with a very competitive salary ($120K to $160K per annum), health benefits/pension plan/life insurance/EAP & generous time off to achieve work-life balance! Relocation assistance may be offered to the right candidate. We are a close-knit team with a good culture & seek someone who wants to be part of our family. Sound appealing? If so, we’d love to receive your cover letter & resume showing us why you are the best candidate.

** This competition is only open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada. This competition is not open to self-employed contractors in search of piecemeal contract work**