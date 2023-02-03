Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Child and Youth Wellness Clinician to join the Human Services Team responsible for developing and implementing counselling services and programs that contribute to the health and well being of children and youth.

Reporting to the Director of Human Services, the Child and Youth Wellness Clinician is responsible for providing a wide range of supports and services to children and youth (ages 0-30) enabling them to maintain their physical, social, emotional and mental health. Using a strengths-based and youth-centric approach, the Wellness Clinician engages children, youth and their families to facilitate positive changes.

This position provides opportunities to:

Provide counselling, therapy, and programs to support children and youth in developing and achieving mental and emotional wellness, positive behaviour and personal growth

Ensure that children’s and youth’s rights and choices are respected and advocate as needed.

Promote understanding and mutual respect among community members and the community's children/youth.

Provide crisis intervention and/or emergency response as required

Qualifications and Experience:

A Master’s degree in Counselling, Social Work, Psychology, or a relevant human services field. Current registration and in good standing with a professional regulatory body.

3 years’ experience in clinical counselling with special emphasis on child and youth mental health including working from a trauma informed, culturally sensitive perspective. Experience working in a First Nations community or equivalent organization is preferred.

Valid Driver’s license.

Current CPR C certification. Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).