Child, Youth & Adult Clinical Counsellor

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Child, Youth & Adult Clinical Counsellor to provide support to children, youth, adults, and families living in the Northern Nuu-chah-nulth region.  Based out of the NTC Northern Region office (Gold River/Tsaxana), this permanent, full-time position will promote wellness through a balance of First Nation and western methods; and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Provide clinical counselling with individual and/or family and/or group sessions as appropriate
  • Provide counselling with children and youth suffering from emotional and behavioral disorders
  • Provide clinical counselling services with NTC Mental Health Services Programs, including establishment of a regularly maintained schedule of services to Northern Region communities
  • Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies
  • Implement culturally safe practices that reflect NCN healing traditions and western mainstream approaches

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Master’s degree in a field related to counselling and recovery, such as psychology, counselling, or social work
  • 5 years front line experience, at least 3 working with aboriginal people
  • Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes
  • Possess and practice a personal wellness plan
  •   Possess strong personal boundaries and have familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations
  •   Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
  •   Available to work evenings and weekends, and travel by boat or plane when required
  •   Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
  •   Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

 

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $86,000. 

Company

NTC

Location

Gold River

Contact Info

Apply by 1:00 pm, April 21, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn: Human Resource Manager

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

 

