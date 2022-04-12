The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Child, Youth & Adult Clinical Counsellor to provide support to children, youth, adults, and families living in the Northern Nuu-chah-nulth region. Based out of the NTC Northern Region office (Gold River/Tsaxana), this permanent, full-time position will promote wellness through a balance of First Nation and western methods; and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide clinical counselling with individual and/or family and/or group sessions as appropriate
- Provide counselling with children and youth suffering from emotional and behavioral disorders
- Provide clinical counselling services with NTC Mental Health Services Programs, including establishment of a regularly maintained schedule of services to Northern Region communities
- Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies
- Implement culturally safe practices that reflect NCN healing traditions and western mainstream approaches
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree in a field related to counselling and recovery, such as psychology, counselling, or social work
- 5 years front line experience, at least 3 working with aboriginal people
- Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes
- Possess and practice a personal wellness plan
- Possess strong personal boundaries and have familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Available to work evenings and weekends, and travel by boat or plane when required
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $86,000.
Apply by 1:00 pm, April 21, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.