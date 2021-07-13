Child & Youth Mental Health Counsellor

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Child & Youth Mental Health Counsellors to provide support to children, youth and families living in the West Coast of Vancouver Island. Based out of Tofino and reporting to the Teechuktl Regional Coordinator, this position will be assigned to provide regular service to specific communities, which will involve, road, boat and plane travel.

Responsibilities

• Clinical counselling with children and youth experiencing stressful or traumatic events, presenting emotional and behavioural responses (including crisis intervention)

• Consultation and Liaison with Nuu-chah-nulth (NCN) communities, schools and other agencies

• Development and coordination of innovative prevention/intervention programs focusing on resiliency and capacity building

• Implement culturally safe services that reflect NCN healing practices and western mainstream approaches

• Maintain a reporting system of client and activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation

Preferred Qualifications

▪ Degree in a field related to counselling and recovery, or equivalent combination of education and 5 years recent experience working with aboriginal people

▪ Knowledge of Child & Youth Mental Health

▪ Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture, healing processes, and cross-cultural education

▪ Possess strong personal boundaries, a wellness plan, and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations;

▪ Possess a car and valid driver’s licence, and provide acceptable references and criminal record check