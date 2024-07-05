Children’s Oral Health Initiative (COHI) Aide

Position Summary

As part of the Tiic-Mis-Aq'kin Health Centre, this position reports directly to the Director of Health. The COHI Aide is responsible for promoting oral health, providing oral hygiene education, implementing oral health prevention strategies and activities, and performing administrative and reporting duties. The COHI Aide is a community member who is an

essential link between the oral health professional (COHI provider) and the community. They serve as oral knowledge-keepers within the community. COHI Aides liaise and network with individuals and programs. They raise oral health awareness and provide education. They collaborate with dental therapists and dental hygienists. They conduct general health

promotion and disease prevention activities, such as applying fluoride varnish.

Cultural commitment

Understanding of, and competency in, Indigenous cultural safety and humility, or willingness

to learn.

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Enrolling families in the COHI program.

• Updating medical histories.

• Filling in paperwork.

• Provide chair-side assistance to the Dental Therapist.

• Assist with sterilization of dental instruments, patient scheduling and record keeping.

• Book and arrange space for COHI activities, including screenings and sealant applications provided by the oral health professional.

• Arrange and book appointments with parents/caregivers for COHI services.

• Making home and community visits.

• Applying fluoride varnish.

Other responsibilities

• Professional, adaptable communication style with strong interpersonal skills.

• High level of emotional intelligence, patience, flexibility, and integrity.

• Composure in high-pressure situations.

• Excellent administrative and organizational skills, with strong time management abilities.

• Able to deliver information with tact and diplomacy.

• Excellent customer service skills alongside the ability to communicate accurately and in a timely manner.

• Strong skills in manipulating data sets.

• Ability to maintain, conceptualize, and develop reports regarding various operational and informational statistics.

• Ability to demonstrate active listening skills with clients and staff, ensuring sound, empathetic, and culturally safe communications.

• Acts ethically and with the highest degree of confidentiality.

• Team-oriented with a positive, approachable attitude.

Qualifications \ Educational requirements

• Have undergone basic training in oral health, disease prevention, oral hygiene instruction, and fluoride varnish application (Diploma or certification required).

• Maintains a combination of education and experience in children’s oral health.

Why work with us

As a dynamic community organization, we understand the importance of employing enthusiastic and talented people to work together. We know our future strength and growth depend on our critical resources—our people. With various programs and services, we offer career paths that fit many areas of expertise, backgrounds, and interests. Along with competitive compensation and benefits, we offer excellent training and development opportunities within an environment that values diversity by respecting and appreciating each person for their attributes.