City of Port Alberni EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES - 7

The City of Port Alberni is currently accepting applications for the following positions:
Firefighter - $6719/mth
Public Works - Labourer (temp) - $29.79/hr
Receptionist (casual) - $30.37/hr
Recreation Program Assistants - $20.01/hr
Heavy Duty Mechanic (temp) - $38.18/hr
Planner II - $41.80/hr
Lifeguards - $30.98/hr
Company
City of Port Alberni
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
For more information including required qualifications and how to apply please visit: www.portalberni.ca/employment-opportunities