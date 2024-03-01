City of Port Alberni Jobs (7)

The City of Port Alberni is currently accepting applications for the following positions:
Parks Labourers - $29.79/hr
Summer Program Leaders - $20.08/hr
Museum Assistant (Education) - $19.59/hr
Recreation Program Assistants - $19.55/hr
Aquatic Team Leader - $32.79/hr
Lifeguards - $30.98/hr
Mechanic - $38.18/hr
Company
City of Port Alberni
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
For more information including required qualifications and how to apply please visit:
www.portalberni.ca/employment-opportunities