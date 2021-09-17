Client Navigator (term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an energetic and engaging Client Navigator to serve as a helpful practitioner to marginalized Nuu-chah-nulth individuals living on and off reserve in the Port Alberni Region.  Based out of Port Alberni, this 1-year term position provides support to vulnerable clients in difficult situations or crisis and helps them problem solve and navigate access to appropriate community-based services and support systems.

Responsibilities Include

  • Helps vulnerable clients navigate a variety of difficult problems, such as: housing, social assistance, disability issues, employment supports, counselling, schooling, and care support services
  • Directs clients to other areas of assistance as required, and help clients and their families find services in the community
  • Participates in referrals and case management of clients/families involved in the court system
  • Informs other health care professionals of the client’s situation to ensure seamless care
  • Develops and implements programs as assigned  
  • Maintains activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation

Preferred Qualifications

  • Bachelor Degree in Social / Human Services or an acceptable combination of education and experience in assessment, advocacy, mental health and substance abuse issues
  • Extensive knowledge of community-based services and agencies in Port Alberni
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing
  • Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs
  • Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and family systems considered an asset 
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
  • Provide an acceptable a criminal record check and available for contact references

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $68,000.  For further information contact: Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health by email: Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.

 

Apply by 4pm September 29, 2021, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Company

Nuu-chah-nulth-Tribal Council

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

Share this: