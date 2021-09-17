Client Navigator (term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an energetic and engaging Client Navigator to serve as a helpful practitioner to marginalized Nuu-chah-nulth individuals living on and off reserve in the Port Alberni Region. Based out of Port Alberni, this 1-year term position provides support to vulnerable clients in difficult situations or crisis and helps them problem solve and navigate access to appropriate community-based services and support systems.
Responsibilities Include
- Helps vulnerable clients navigate a variety of difficult problems, such as: housing, social assistance, disability issues, employment supports, counselling, schooling, and care support services
- Directs clients to other areas of assistance as required, and help clients and their families find services in the community
- Participates in referrals and case management of clients/families involved in the court system
- Informs other health care professionals of the client’s situation to ensure seamless care
- Develops and implements programs as assigned
- Maintains activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation
Preferred Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree in Social / Human Services or an acceptable combination of education and experience in assessment, advocacy, mental health and substance abuse issues
- Extensive knowledge of community-based services and agencies in Port Alberni
- Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing
- Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs
- Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and family systems considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Provide an acceptable a criminal record check and available for contact references
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $68,000. For further information contact: Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health by email: Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.
Apply by 4pm September 29, 2021, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org