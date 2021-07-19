The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling and counselling for individuals or family in NTC’s Northern Region (Gold River and other remote areas). Based out of the NTC’s Gold River office, this position would best suit someone who can provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa (Residential School Survivor Services) and trauma-based clinical methods.
Responsibilities Include:
- To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions
- To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers
- To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports
- To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values
Preferred Qualifications:
- Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health
- 5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people
- Registration with a related professional association
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
- Experience in cross-cultural education
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high risk population
- Possess a personal wellness plan
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $63,000 - $80,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm, July 29, 2021 by sending a cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)