Clinical Counsellor — Family Systems Focus

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family and Child Services Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Clinical Counsellor based out of Port Alberni, to provide individual counselling and counselling for family or groups with a focus on supporting families using a proactive and preventative approach towards stabilization. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services works on the traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community.

Responsibilities Include

To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions.

To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers.

To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports.

To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Nuu-chah-nulth values.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in psychology, counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health.

5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with Indigenous people.

Registration with a related professional association.

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk population.

Possess a personal wellness plan.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $80,000 - $90,000 annually.