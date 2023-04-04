Clinical Counsellor (Gold River)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling for individuals or families in NTC’s Northern Region (Gold River). Based out of the NTC’s Gold River office, this position would best suit someone who can provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa (First Nation people) values and trauma-based clinical methods. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road).
Responsibilities Include
- To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions.
- To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers.
- To maintain up-to-date files using an EMR and provide statistical reports.
- Travel to community settings is required.
- To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values.
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health.
- 5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people.
- Registration with a related professional association.
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions.
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.
- Experience in cross-cultural education.
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk population.
- Possess a personal wellness plan.
- Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience.
Apply by 1pm on April 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family values.