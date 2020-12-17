Clinical Counsellor (Part-time)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, part-time (0.5 FTE) Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling and counselling for family or groups in the Nuu-chah-nulth territory. Based out of the NTC’s Port Alberni office, this position would best suit someone who can work in a team environment to provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa and clinical methods.

Responsibilities Include

To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions

To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers

To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports

To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health

5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people

Registration with a related professional association

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes

Experience in cross-cultural education

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high risk population

Possess a personal wellness plan

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: $34,750 - $40,000 annually (based on ½ time).