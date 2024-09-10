Clinical Counsellor (Tofino)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC), Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling for individuals or families in NTC’s Central Regions (Tofino). Based out of the NTC’s Port Alberni office or Tofino office, this position would best suit someone who can provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa (First Nation people) values and trauma-based clinical methods. This position requires travel to Tofino and into remote communities including on gravel road, by helicopter, float plane, and boat.

Responsibilities Include

To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions.

To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers.

To maintain up-to-date files using an EMR and provide statistical reports.

Travel to community settings is required.

To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, Clinical Social Work or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health.

5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people.

Registration with a related professional association.

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.

Experience in cross-cultural education.

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk population.

Possess a personal wellness plan.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.



Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $83,000 - $105,000.