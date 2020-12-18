The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (1-year), full-time Clinical Nurse Coordinator (COVID-19) to coordinate, support and guide the work of Pandemic Response Project Registered Nurses and Pandemic Response and GeneXpert Nurses to provide Pandemic Response Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s territory, and available for other First Nation communities on Vancouver Island if required.
Responsibilities will also include:
- Coordinate and guide the Pandemic Response Team based on NTC Nursing Framework and NTC Nursing Policies.
- Provide Communicable Disease program expertise and coordinate and support staff to provide COVID -19 services to Nuu-chah-nulth communities, and possibly to First Nations throughout Vancouver Island.
- Respond to community needs during phases of COVID-19 management including providing direct client services and scheduling nursing resources appropriately.
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address pandemic related health issues, contribute to community pandemic planning, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families’ groups and general populations.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing RN registrant and knowledge of current immunization practices; or an equivalent of education, training and experience
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel. Further questions can be directed to Jeannette Watts, NTC Nurse Manager, Telephone: (250) 724-5757.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by January 8, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)