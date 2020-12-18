The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (1-year), full-time Clinical Nurse Coordinator (COVID-19) to coordinate, support and guide the work of Pandemic Response Project Registered Nurses and Pandemic Response and GeneXpert Nurses to provide Pandemic Response Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s territory, and available for other First Nation communities on Vancouver Island if required.

Responsibilities will also include:

Coordinate and guide the Pandemic Response Team based on NTC Nursing Framework and NTC Nursing Policies.

Provide Communicable Disease program expertise and coordinate and support staff to provide COVID -19 services to Nuu-chah-nulth communities, and possibly to First Nations throughout Vancouver Island.

Respond to community needs during phases of COVID-19 management including providing direct client services and scheduling nursing resources appropriately.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address pandemic related health issues, contribute to community pandemic planning, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families’ groups and general populations.

Preferred Qualifications:

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing RN registrant and knowledge of current immunization practices; or an equivalent of education, training and experience

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel. Further questions can be directed to Jeannette Watts, NTC Nurse Manager, Telephone: (250) 724-5757.