The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Clinical Nurse Leader to provide professional nursing guidance and support to nurses working in the Central and Northern NTC Regions. Based out of Tofino, this position will support and guide nurses to deliver professional, ethical, culturally safe, and responsible care based on the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework.

Responsibilities Include

Provides clinical expertise, oversight, mentoring, support, and reflection to the team. Provides orientation and ongoing guidance with the NTC Nursing Framework, NTC Nursing Policies, and in meeting BCCNP Professional Standards.

Expertise in Nursing and the ability to act as a role model, and support team members to embrace the Nuu-chah-nulth way of nursing and motivate team members to align their nurse practice with Nuu-chah-nulth values and beliefs.

Exemplary leadership in cultural safety, relational inquiry, reflective practice, trauma-informed care and completing documentation in partnership with clients.

Support a collaborative approach to service delivery that sees the team working with other Nuu-chah-nulth staff (e.g., Early Years Outreach Workers) to best meet the needs of clients.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate-level Degree in Nursing plus a minimum of 10-years clinical nursing experience with First Nations with expertise in relational practice, reflective practice, and trauma-informed care.

Current license with BCCNP is required.

Proven ability to lead, guide, and support nursing professionals.

Overall nursing perspectives in delivery of Home Care, Maternal/Child, and Communicable Disease Programs.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $78,000 - $98,000). For more information contact Jeannette Watts, Manager of Nursing Services Jeannette.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org.