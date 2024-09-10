The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Clinical Nurse Leader to provide professional nursing guidance and support to nurses working in the Southern NTC Region. Based in Port Alberni, this position will support and guide nurses to deliver professional, ethical, culturally safe, team based, and responsible care based on the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework.

Responsibilities Include

Provides clinical expertise, oversight, mentoring, support, and reflection to the team. Provides orientation and ongoing guidance with the NTC Nursing Framework, NTC Nursing Policies, and in meeting BCCNM Professional Standards.

Expertise in Nursing and the ability to act as a role model, and support team members to embrace the Nuu-chah-nulth way of nursing and motivate team members to align their nurse practice with Nuu-chah-nulth values and beliefs.

Exemplary leadership in cultural safety, relational inquiry, reflective practice, trauma-informed care and completing documentation in partnership with clients.

As part of the NTC Health Department, supports a collaborative approach to service delivery with both the Child & Youth and Mental Health teams.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate-level Degree in Nursing plus a minimum of 10-years clinical nursing experience with First Nations with expertise in relational practice, reflective practice, and trauma-informed care.

Current license with BCCNM is required.

Proven ability to lead, guide, and support nursing professionals.

Overall nursing perspectives in delivery of Home Care, Maternal/Child, and Communicable Disease Programs.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Range $90,000 - $126,000 annually.