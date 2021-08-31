Ahousaht has entered into reconciliation discussions with both Canada and BC. These

discussions are intended to make significant socio-economic investments in Ahousaht priority

areas while advancing Ahousaht self-determination through the implementation of Ahousaht

title, rights, and governance. To support the discussions, Ahousaht is seeking applications for a

Communication and Operations Coordinator. The Communication and Operations Coordinator

reports directly to the Assistant Reconciliation Negotiator and Co-Lead Negotiators.

The Communication and Operations Coordinator is responsible for:

• Maintaining a six-month negotiation calendar that includes meeting dates/times for internal technical meetings, Joint Committee meetings, and negotiation sessions with both Canada and BC.

• Develop and implement the Ahp-cii-uk Communication Plan as approved and directed by the Joint Committee.

• Developing communication materials and tools.

• Developing and maintaining measures of accountability and timelines for the Joint Committee and negotiating teams.

• Supporting the implementation of the six-month negotiation calendar by securing the participation of the Parties, arranging venues or teleconference lines, and making any other logistical arrangements necessary for the participation of Ahousaht

representatives (including travel arrangements).

• Supporting the implementation of quarterly meetings between the Hawiih and Elected Council to provide updates on the status of negotiations.

• Assisting Joint Committee members to report back to the community on the status of negotiations by securing venues, marketing community meetings, developing presentation materials, and tracking community participation and input.

• Supporting any team discussions, internal caucus and negotiations as directed by the Co- Lead Negotiators.

Qualifications required for the position include:

• Knowledge of Ahousaht community, culture, and processes.

• Completion of a post-secondary diploma or degree.

• Excellent organizational skills.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Ability to deliver presentations and public speaking.

• Willingness to travel.