POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Communications Assistant plays an important role in strengthening connections between Tseshaht First Nation, its members, leadership, staff and external partners. This position supports the development and delivery of meaningful, accurate and timely information that keeps community members informed, engaged and connected.

Working collaboratively across departments, the Communications Assistant supports in preparing and distributing community updates, newsletters, notices, engagement materials and approved digital communications. The role supports respectful storytelling and sharing information while maintaining distribution channels.

The successful candidate is creative, organized, culturally aware, and passionate about using communications to strengthen relationships and build community connections.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Experience creating content for social media platforms.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong creativity and attention to detail.

Ability to take quality photos and videos using digital devices.

Experience with social media scheduling and content planning.

Sound understanding of digital communication trends.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE