POSITION SUMMARY
Reporting to the Executive Director, the Communications Assistant plays an important role in strengthening connections between Tseshaht First Nation, its members, leadership, staff and external partners. This position supports the development and delivery of meaningful, accurate and timely information that keeps community members informed, engaged and connected.
Working collaboratively across departments, the Communications Assistant supports in preparing and distributing community updates, newsletters, notices, engagement materials and approved digital communications. The role supports respectful storytelling and sharing information while maintaining distribution channels.
The successful candidate is creative, organized, culturally aware, and passionate about using communications to strengthen relationships and build community connections.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
- Experience creating content for social media platforms.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong creativity and attention to detail.
- Ability to take quality photos and videos using digital devices.
- Experience with social media scheduling and content planning.
- Sound understanding of digital communication trends.
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
- Experience managing social media accounts and creating digital content is an asset.
- Experience with graphic design tools such as Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, or similar software.
- Experience with photography, videography, video editing, and storytelling.
- Experience working in a community, cultural, government, non-profit, or Indigenous organization setting.
- Knowledge and understanding of respectful, community-centered communications.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Working Hours: Part-Time, 0.8 FTE
The majority of hours will be scheduled during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM)
Occasional evening hours will be required to accommodate scheduled meetings
Wage: $24/hour
Closing Date: November 2, 2026
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attn: Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages its members, as well as other First Nation individuals who meet the qualifications, to apply. Whenever possible, employment opportunities and contracted services will be offered to qualified and eligible Tseshaht members.