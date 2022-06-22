Community- Based Researcher (Ehattesaht/Kyuquot/Nuchatlaht)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a qualified Community-Based Researcher to conduct research in the Communities of Ehattesaht, Kyuquot and Nuchatlaht. This position is part of a COVID-19 Vaccine Study to understand how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted and protected community and is expected to run until March 31, 2023. The Community-Based Researcher will be responsible for setting up community-based activities, meetings, and assisting with data collection and recruitment. Prior research experience is preferred; however, training will be provided for the successful candidate. The position is best suited for someone with good interpersonal, communication, and listening skills. Empathy, cultural sensitivity, and previous experience interacting with community leaders and people with various health conditions is considered an asset. This position can be based out of Gold River, Zeballos, Kyuquot or Port Alberni and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with the community staff to build positive relationships and engage community participation

Support for the administration of community-based activities including project meetings and events

Support the recruitment of community support workers to assist with project objectives

Assist in data collection

Ensure community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines

Preferred Qualifications

High school diploma

Have accommodation in or near community

Possess community experience and participating in activities that build strong community relationships

Ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with a variety of allied professionals, formal and informal community leaders, and First Nation knowledge keepers and/or Elders

Basic computer skills

Strong written and oral communication skills, and ability to work in a team environment

Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $67,000