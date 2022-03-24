Community- Based Researcher (Hesquiaht / Toquaht / Ucluelet)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a qualified Community-Based Researcher to conduct research in the Communities of Hesquiaht, Toquaht and Ucluelet. This position is part of a COVID-19 Vaccine Study that will run to March 31, 2023. The Community-Based Researcher will be responsible for setting up community-based activities, meetings, and assisting in the recruitment of community support workers to support the collection of a range of data and/or specimens to support a vaccine study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. This position is based out of the NTC Central Region office (Tofino), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with the community staff to build positive relationships and engage community participation
- Support for the administration of community-based activities including project meetings and events
- Support the recruitment of community support workers to assist with project objectives
- Assisting the Director of Research in data and specimen collection
- Ensure community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines
Preferred Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant public health or other social science related fields or post-secondary education with work experience (1-3 years) in research projects or related fields involving data and specimen collection
- Possess community experience and participating in activities that build strong community relationships
- Ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with a variety of allied professionals, formal and informal community leaders, and First Nation knowledge keepers and/or Elders
- General understanding of Indigenous peoples’ health research practices (OCAP/Chapter 9: TPS2) considered an asset
- Competence with word, excel and computer software relevant to project management
- Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment
- Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $67,000
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, April 6, 2022, by email (indicating Hesquiaht/Toquaht/Ucluelet in the subject line) with a cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.