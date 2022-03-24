Community- Based Researcher (Mowachaht)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking a qualified Community-Based Researcher to conduct research in the Community of Mowachaht. This position is part of a COVID-19 Vaccine Study that will run to March 31, 2023. The Community-Based Researcher will be responsible for setting up community-based activities, meetings, and assisting in the recruitment of community support workers to support the collection of a range of data and/or specimens to support a vaccine study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. This position is based out of the NTC Northern Region office (Gold River/Tsaxana), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with the community staff to build positive relationships and engage community participation
- Support for the administration of community-based activities including project meetings and events
- Support the recruitment of community support workers to assist with project objectives
- Assisting the Director of Research in data and specimen collection
- Ensure community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines
Preferred Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant public health or other social science related fields or post-secondary education with work experience (1-3 years) in research projects or related fields involving data and specimen collection
- Possess community experience and participating in activities that build strong community relationships
- Ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with a variety of allied professionals, formal and informal community leaders, and First Nation knowledge keepers and/or Elders
- General understanding of Indigenous peoples’ health research practices (OCAP/Chapter 9: TPS2) considered an asset
- Competence with word, excel and computer software relevant to project management
- Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment
- Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $67,000
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, April 6, 2022, by email (indicating Mowachaht in the subject line) with a cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.