Community- Based Researchers (Ahousaht)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Department of Health is seeking two qualified Community-Based Researchers to conduct research in the Community of Ahousaht. These positions are part of a COVID-19 Vaccine Study that will run to March 31, 2023. The Community-Based Researcher will be responsible for setting up community-based activities, meetings, and assisting in the recruitment of community support workers to support the collection of a range of data and/or specimens to support a vaccine study into Immune Response, Effectiveness and Safety. This position is based out of the NTC Central Region office (Tofino), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with the community staff to build positive relationships and engage community participation

Support for the administration of community-based activities including project meetings and events

Support the recruitment of community support workers to assist with project objectives

Assisting the Director of Research in data and specimen collection

Ensure community confidentiality and privacy in accordance with professional regulatory guidelines

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in a relevant public health or other social science related fields or post-secondary education with work experience (1-3 years) in research projects or related fields involving data and specimen collection

Possess community experience and participating in activities that build strong community relationships

Ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with a variety of allied professionals, formal and informal community leaders, and First Nation knowledge keepers and/or Elders

General understanding of Indigenous peoples’ health research practices (OCAP/Chapter 9: TPS2) considered an asset

Competence with word, excel and computer software relevant to project management

Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment

Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $67,000