The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Health Department is seeking interest from a qualified person to provide data collection. Functioning as a Community Data Collector this independent contractor will support the Health Team in updating community information for the delivery of health services.
This contract work will take approximately 10 days and will be based out of Zeballos. The work of the Community Data Collector is funded through the First Nations Health Authority to support the development of the NTC Health Plan and the Ehattesaht Emergency Plan.
Service Delivery Outcomes:
- Successfully collect demographic data from households in Ehattesaht
- Successfully collect health information from households in Ehattesaht
- Successfully collect contact information from households in Ehattesaht
- Tabulate the collected information and provide results
- Control and maintain contact with the NTC Health department
Preferred Qualifications:
- Data entry experience
- Experience using excel
- Able to provide you own business/home office, supply own equipment and manager your own work activities
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Demonstrate a minimum of COVID-19 double vaccination
Contract length: 75 hours
Wage: To be determined based on experience
Company
Location
Contact Info
Interested Candidates: are invited to submit a response by email not later than 4:30 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2 Attn.: Lynnette Lucas
Phone: (250) 731-5078