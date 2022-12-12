The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Health Department is seeking interest from a qualified person to provide data collection. Functioning as a Community Data Collector this independent contractor will support the Health Team in updating community information for the delivery of health services.

This contract work will take approximately 10 days and will be based out of Zeballos. The work of the Community Data Collector is funded through the First Nations Health Authority to support the development of the NTC Health Plan and the Ehattesaht Emergency Plan.

Service Delivery Outcomes:

Successfully collect demographic data from households in Ehattesaht

Successfully collect health information from households in Ehattesaht

Successfully collect contact information from households in Ehattesaht

Tabulate the collected information and provide results

Control and maintain contact with the NTC Health department

Preferred Qualifications:

Data entry experience

Experience using excel

Able to provide you own business/home office, supply own equipment and manager your own work activities

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Demonstrate a minimum of COVID-19 double vaccination

Contract length: 75 hours

Wage: To be determined based on experience