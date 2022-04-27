The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time 1-year term Registered Nurse in the dual-role of Community Health/Home Care Nurse. This unique position will provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in Central Region territory (West Coast). Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. Nurses will be required to travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane).

Skills, Abilities and Responsibilities

Provides health promotion, disease prevention, education, assessment, and consultation to individuals, groups, and communities

Provide comprehensive home care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups, and general populations

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chestfeeding parents

Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Must have a valid driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $76,000 - $97,000.

In your application, please indicate your preferred region to work in.