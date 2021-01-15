Community Health Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Southern Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Port Alberni.

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience, $76,000 - $90,000 annually, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel.