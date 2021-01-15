The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Southern Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Port Alberni.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations
Preferred Qualifications
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience, $76,000 - $90,000 annually, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel.
Company
Location
Contact Info
For further information contact Francine Gascoyne, Community Health Nurse Clinical Leader at 250.724.5757.
Apply by 4pm February 4, 2021 by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)