Community Health Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a 0.6 part-time (22.5 hours per week), term (backfill coverage) Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Southern Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Port Alberni and requires travelling to Ditidaht one day per week.
Skills, Abilities and Responsibilities
- Provides health promotion, disease prevention, education, assessment, counselling and consultation to individuals, groups, and communities
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups, and general populations
- Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health
Preferred Qualifications
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP)
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset
- Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience
- Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chestfeeding parents
- Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be able to travel within the region
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefits and wage based on qualifications and experience $38.97 - $49.74 per hour.
For further information, contact Catherine Gislason, Clinical Leader (250) 724-5757.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm March 8, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.