Community Health Nurse - Urban

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide Community Health Nursing services to Indigenous children and families living in or visiting Port Alberni. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide comprehensive health care to children and families living or visiting Port Alberni with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.
- Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health.
- Conduct immunization clinics, prenatal and post-natal drop-in, breast-feeding support, postpartum depression screening, sexual wellness education, group and one on one sessions.
- Provide health education for women, partners and family members using a coordinated collaborative and interdisciplinary approach.
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and the general population.
Preferred Qualifications
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.
- Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam and experience immunizing.
- Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chestfeeding parents.
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.
- Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.
Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Range $76,000 - $97,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm August 13, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.