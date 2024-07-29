Community Health Nurse - Urban | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Community Health Nurse - Urban

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide Community Health Nursing services to Indigenous children and families living in or visiting Port Alberni.  Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Provide comprehensive health care to children and families living or visiting Port Alberni with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.
  • Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health.
  • Conduct immunization clinics, prenatal and post-natal drop-in, breast-feeding support, postpartum depression screening, sexual wellness education, group and one on one sessions.
  • Provide health education for women, partners and family members using a coordinated collaborative and interdisciplinary approach.
  • Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and the general population.

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).
  • Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.
  • Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.
  • Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam and experience immunizing.
  • Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chestfeeding parents.
  • Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.
  • Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

 

Competitive salary and benefits package, based on qualifications and experience: Range $76,000 - $97,000 annually.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm August 13, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Share this: