Community Health Nurse - Urban (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide urban-based Community Health Nursing services to Indigenous children and families living in or visiting Port Alberni. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice.

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care to children and families living or visiting Port Alberni with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health.

Conduct immunization clinics, prenatal and post-natal drop-in, breast-feeding support, postpartum depression screening, sexual wellness education, group and one on one sessions.

Provide health education for women, partners and family members using a coordinated collaborative and interdisciplinary approach.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and the general population.

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam and experience immunizing.

Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chest-feeding parents.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience- $84,000 - $99,500.

Comprehensive benefits including health/dental coverage, pension and professional development.

A supportive and culturally rich work environment with opportunities for growth.





