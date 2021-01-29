Community Health Nurses Clinical Leader

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Community Health Nurse (CHN) Clinical Leader to provide professional nursing guidance and support to CHNs working in several coastal and central locations on the west coast Vancouver Island. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will support and guide nurses to deliver professional, ethical, culturally-safe and responsible care based on the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework.
Responsibilities include:
- Provides clinical expertise, oversight, mentoring, support and reflection to the team. Provides orientation and ongoing guidance with the NTC Nursing Framework, NTC Nursing Policies, and in meeting BCCNP Professional Standards
- Expertise in Community Health Nursing and the ability to act as a role model, support team members to embrace the Nuu-chah-nulth way of nursing, and motivate team members to align their nurse practice with Nuu-chah-nulth values and beliefs
- Exemplary leadership in cultural safety, relational inquiry, reflective practice, trauma-informed care and completing documentation in partnership with clients
- Support a collaborative approach to service delivery that sees the team working with other Nuu-chah-nulth staff (e.g., Early Years Outreach Workers) to best meet the needs of clients
Preferred Qualifications:
- Graduate-level Degree in Nursing plus a minimum of 10 years clinical nursing experience with First Nations with expertise in relational practice, reflective practice, and trauma-informed care
- Current license with BCCNP is required
- Proven ability to lead, guide, and support nursing professionals
- CHN experience particularly in Maternal/Child/Communicable Disease Programs
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check
Competitive benefit package, and salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $78,000 - $98,000). To learn more about this leadership opportunity contact Jeannette Watts, Manager of Nursing Services by email: Jeannette.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org.
Company
Location
Contact Info
If you are interested in this Clinical Leader opportunity, please apply by 4pm, February 11, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)