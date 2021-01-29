Community Health Nurses Clinical Leader

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Community Health Nurse (CHN) Clinical Leader to provide professional nursing guidance and support to CHNs working in several coastal and central locations on the west coast Vancouver Island. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will support and guide nurses to deliver professional, ethical, culturally-safe and responsible care based on the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework.

Responsibilities include:

Provides clinical expertise, oversight, mentoring, support and reflection to the team. Provides orientation and ongoing guidance with the NTC Nursing Framework, NTC Nursing Policies, and in meeting BCCNP Professional Standards

Expertise in Community Health Nursing and the ability to act as a role model, support team members to embrace the Nuu-chah-nulth way of nursing, and motivate team members to align their nurse practice with Nuu-chah-nulth values and beliefs

Exemplary leadership in cultural safety, relational inquiry, reflective practice, trauma-informed care and completing documentation in partnership with clients

Support a collaborative approach to service delivery that sees the team working with other Nuu-chah-nulth staff (e.g., Early Years Outreach Workers) to best meet the needs of clients

Preferred Qualifications:

Graduate-level Degree in Nursing plus a minimum of 10 years clinical nursing experience with First Nations with expertise in relational practice, reflective practice, and trauma-informed care

Current license with BCCNP is required

Proven ability to lead, guide, and support nursing professionals

CHN experience particularly in Maternal/Child/Communicable Disease Programs

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package, and salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $78,000 - $98,000). To learn more about this leadership opportunity contact Jeannette Watts, Manager of Nursing Services by email: Jeannette.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org.