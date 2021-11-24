The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking two permanent, full-time Community Health Workers to deliver professional, ethical and culturally sensitive personal care to First Nation clients. Based out of Port Alberni, the Community Health Worker supports client independence in the home setting, including assistance with activities of daily living and delegated tasks as directed and in accordance with established care plans.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provides personal care to clients by following the established Care Plan for the client, and documenting the care provided in communication logs
- Performs delegated tasks as directed and for which specific training has been completed, such as medication administration, catheter care, suppositories, applying non-sterile dressings
- Monitors the physiological, socio-cultural and general wellbeing of clients and their caregivers/family, reporting regularly to the appropriate supervisor
- Demonstrates and provides basic information to clients related to activities of daily living, prepares and serves meals as required, including special diets, and assists and/or feeds clients
- Ensures a safe and healthy environment by performing household duties, including cleaning, observing routine precautions and infection control procedures, removing hazards, reporting faulty equipment, injuries and near misses, adhering to / enforcing rules regarding safety
Preferred Qualifications:
- Home Support/Resident Care Attendant Certificate from a recognized post-secondary program, or Grade 12/GED with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience
- Registered with the BC Care Aide & Community Health Worker Registry
- Possess a Food Safe Certificate and Level “C” Basic Life Saving Certificate
- Ability to work independently with minimum of supervision
- Possess networking skills and First Nations protocols to create strong community connection
- Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Provide an acceptable criminal background check
Salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $42,000 - $51,000 annually.
Apply by 4pm, December 6, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family protocols).