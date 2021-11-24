The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking two permanent, full-time Community Health Workers to deliver professional, ethical and culturally sensitive personal care to First Nation clients. Based out of Port Alberni, the Community Health Worker supports client independence in the home setting, including assistance with activities of daily living and delegated tasks as directed and in accordance with established care plans.

Responsibilities Include:

Provides personal care to clients by following the established Care Plan for the client, and documenting the care provided in communication logs

Performs delegated tasks as directed and for which specific training has been completed, such as medication administration, catheter care, suppositories, applying non-sterile dressings

Monitors the physiological, socio-cultural and general wellbeing of clients and their caregivers/family, reporting regularly to the appropriate supervisor

Demonstrates and provides basic information to clients related to activities of daily living, prepares and serves meals as required, including special diets, and assists and/or feeds clients

Ensures a safe and healthy environment by performing household duties, including cleaning, observing routine precautions and infection control procedures, removing hazards, reporting faulty equipment, injuries and near misses, adhering to / enforcing rules regarding safety

Preferred Qualifications:

Home Support/Resident Care Attendant Certificate from a recognized post-secondary program, or Grade 12/GED with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience

Registered with the BC Care Aide & Community Health Worker Registry

Possess a Food Safe Certificate and Level “C” Basic Life Saving Certificate

Ability to work independently with minimum of supervision

Possess networking skills and First Nations protocols to create strong community connection

Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

Provide an acceptable criminal background check

Salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $42,000 - $51,000 annually.