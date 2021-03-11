Community Health/Home Care Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a 0.5 FTE Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health/Home Care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Northern Region territory. You will be working in remote communities – one week in and one week out. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This part-time position may be based out of the communities of Kyuquot or Zeballos.

 

Responsibilities Include:

 

  • Provide comprehensive public health/home care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention

 

  • Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups and general populations

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)
  •    Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
  • Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic nursing charting system will be considered an asset
  •    Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region
  •   Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

 

The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary $76,000 – $90,000 (full-time) annually, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel.

Company

NTC

Location

Kyuquot and Zeballos

Contact Info

Apply by 4pm March 18, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume,

and 3 references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)

