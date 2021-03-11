Community Health/Home Care Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a 0.5 FTE Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health/Home Care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Northern Region territory. You will be working in remote communities – one week in and one week out. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This part-time position may be based out of the communities of Kyuquot or Zeballos.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provide comprehensive public health/home care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention
- Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups and general populations
Preferred Qualifications:
- Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)
- Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset
- Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic nursing charting system will be considered an asset
- Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary $76,000 – $90,000 (full-time) annually, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm March 18, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume,
and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)