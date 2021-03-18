COMMUNITY HUMAN SERVICE COORDINATOR

Responsibilities:

The CHS, will work in the following areas:

Income Assistance

Family Care Work

Health Initiatives

Special Projects as required

Patient Travel back up support

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with families

Project management experience a definite asset

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work well as a team and independently with little supervision.

Professional and tact communication skills.

Demonstrated knowledge of the community and social programs.

Accounting and financial management experience considered an asset.

Ability to provide a clean criminal record check

College Diploma in an associated field an asset

Current Class 5 Drivers License

40 hours per week, living wage salary rate dependent upon education/experience