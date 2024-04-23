Supervisor: Stacey Miller, Administrative Assistant

Start Date: flexible – late April, early May.

End Date: October 31, 2024

Hours of Work: flexible – approximately 8-10 hours per week

Location: Ehattesaht First Nation, Zeballos B.C.

Remuneration: $35/hr.

Overview

We are looking for a Ehattesaht First Nation member to fill the part-time role of a Community Planning Champion. Under the general direction of the Administrative Assistant the Community Planning Champion will work closely with all Ehattesaht First Nation community members, administration staff, Chief and Council and CCP consultants Sanala Planning to engage the community in the development of a new Comprehensive Community Plan (CCP). The CCP is high-level and long-term, addressing all aspects of the community, including Governance, Land and Resources, Health, Infrastructure Development, Culture, Social Issues, and the Economy. This plan, or CCP, will guide Nation initiatives I years to come to achieve a positive and sustainable future for Ehattesaht First Nation. This position will require between 8-10 hours of work per week, with the potential for some weeks to have more hours than others. At times this work will take place in the evenings and on weekends. Applicants should have an internet-connected computer available to use for this job.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Management

Assists with coordination for all aspects of CCP planning projects and events, including booking meeting facilities, catering and child minding.

Supports the work of the Planning Team (including Administrative Assistant and Sanala consultants) and is the key contact for the community for the CCP process.

Attends team meetings and develops work plans with Planning Team

Assists with providing updates and presentations to Chief and Council

Gather background information on the community from census data, historical sources, and reports, as needed.

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with the Ehattesaht First Nation policies, standards, and procedures.

Maintains a high level of confidentiality on all matters relating to the affairs of the Ehattesaht First Nation

Community Engagement,

-Encourages community participation and provides regular opportunities for engagement through surveys, interviews, social media, focus-group meetings, community meetings and workshops, delivers important communication to community members about the CCP process through email, phone, newsletters and handouts, posters, and other communication methods

-Supports the Planning team to plan community engagement

-Meets individually with community members in home meetings and other meetings as needed to discuss the community planning process and answer questions

-Assists the Planning Team to organize the information and input received from the community

-Maintains good working relationship with community members, including Elders, youth and members of various community groups

Education, Experience, and other Requirements