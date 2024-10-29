Job Title: Community Services Support Worker Job Category: Fulltime, Permanent

Department/Group: Health and Community Services Department #: 200

BC Rate of pay: $22-$25 per hour

Reports To: Health Director Position Type: Hourly



The Community Support Worker builds and strengthens community relationships (with members, families, community, resources and service providers) through department planning and coordination, program development, and direct service delivery. Identifies and provides support to members & families directly or through resource coordination. This position will work primarily out of Ty-Histanis and reports directly to the Health Director.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist individuals and families who need help

Assess clients’ needs, situations, strengths, and support networks to determine their goals

Help clients adjust to changes and challenges in their lives

Research and refer clients to community resources

Help clients work with government agencies to apply for and receive benefits

Advocate for and help clients get resources that would improve their well-being

Follow up with clients to ensure that their situations have improved

Build and nourish strong relationships liaise with clients, department staff, nation staff and relevant community service providers

Engage in department program planning

Take lead in fostering collaboration between staff supports when wraparound service is in the best interests of the client/community

Facilitate workshops and program activities



Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations history, traditional ceremonies, language, and culture.

Organizational skills, verbal/ written communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills

Knowledge of family development, community services and supports, health practices and related legislation

Knowledge and experience with MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) an asset

Self-motivated with an ability to work independently, in a team environment, and with minimal supervision

Ability to communicate effectively and work with Elders, youth and families

Lifestyle consistent with the duties and responsibilities of the position

Valid BC Driver’s License – Class 4 an asset

3 years experience supporting diverse groups of people with complex barriers

2 years experience in program planning and project coordination

Must possess a clear criminal record check for the vulnerable services sector

Clear driver’s abstract

First Aid Certificate



Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes:

Knowledge:

o Human and group behavior, social services practices, family assistance programs, childcare practices and legislation, community development models.

Skills and abilities:

o Verbal and written communication skills, conflict resolution, time management, interpersonal skills, networking, group facilitation skills and individual support skills.

Attributes:

o Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy, empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity

