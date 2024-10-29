Job Title: Community Services Support Worker Job Category: Fulltime, Permanent
Department/Group: Health and Community Services Department #: 200
BC Rate of pay: $22-$25 per hour
Reports To: Health Director Position Type: Hourly
The Community Support Worker builds and strengthens community relationships (with members, families, community, resources and service providers) through department planning and coordination, program development, and direct service delivery. Identifies and provides support to members & families directly or through resource coordination. This position will work primarily out of Ty-Histanis and reports directly to the Health Director.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Assist individuals and families who need help
Assess clients’ needs, situations, strengths, and support networks to determine their goals
Help clients adjust to changes and challenges in their lives
Research and refer clients to community resources
Help clients work with government agencies to apply for and receive benefits
Advocate for and help clients get resources that would improve their well-being
Follow up with clients to ensure that their situations have improved
Build and nourish strong relationships liaise with clients, department staff, nation staff and relevant community service providers
Engage in department program planning
Take lead in fostering collaboration between staff supports when wraparound service is in the best interests of the client/community
Facilitate workshops and program activities
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations history, traditional ceremonies, language, and culture.
Organizational skills, verbal/ written communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills
Knowledge of family development, community services and supports, health practices and related legislation
Knowledge and experience with MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) an asset
Self-motivated with an ability to work independently, in a team environment, and with minimal supervision
Ability to communicate effectively and work with Elders, youth and families
Lifestyle consistent with the duties and responsibilities of the position
Valid BC Driver’s License – Class 4 an asset
3 years experience supporting diverse groups of people with complex barriers
2 years experience in program planning and project coordination
Must possess a clear criminal record check for the vulnerable services sector
Clear driver’s abstract
First Aid Certificate
Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes:
Knowledge:
o Human and group behavior, social services practices, family assistance programs, childcare practices and legislation, community development models.
Skills and abilities:
o Verbal and written communication skills, conflict resolution, time management, interpersonal skills, networking, group facilitation skills and individual support skills.
Attributes:
o Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy, empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity
Company
Location
Contact Info
Applications will be accepted until November 4, 2024.
Submit your resume and cover letter demonstrating how you meet these qualifications to:
Lisa Kingsley, Human Resources Manager
Email: jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org
or drop at the office in a sealed envelope at #1119 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino.
Only successful applicants granted an interview will be contacted.