The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual as a Connections Worker with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This term (to July 2025), full-time position will work alongside Social Workers with the family and community to ensure the care, planning, and well-being of children and youth in care. Travel out to the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth nations is necessary with this work.  Based out of Port Alberni, this position is supervised by the Guardianship Team Leader.

 

 

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Receive referrals from social workers for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care.
  • Meet with the referring social worker to gather information about the child/youth to establish priorities for planning.
  • Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation.
  • Help arrange opportunities for children and youth in care to connect with their home community
  • Collaborates with social workers, families and communities in the creation of meaningful and relevant cultural plans.

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Knowledge and familiarity to Nuu-chah-nulth cultural traditions and family systems.
  • One to two years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of Human Services.
  • Understanding of the impact of child welfare practices on Indigenous families and communities.
  • Excellent listening skills.
  • Superior written and oral communication skills.
  • Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.
  • Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $70,000.

Company

Usma

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm July 16, 2024, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

