The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic and culturally grounded individual as a Connections Worker with Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS). This term (to July 2025), full-time position will work alongside Social Workers with the family and community to ensure the care, planning, and well-being of children and youth in care. Travel out to the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth nations is necessary with this work. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is supervised by the Guardianship Team Leader.

Responsibilities Include

Receive referrals from social workers for Nuu-chah-nulth children and youth in care.

Meet with the referring social worker to gather information about the child/youth to establish priorities for planning.

Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation.

Help arrange opportunities for children and youth in care to connect with their home community

Collaborates with social workers, families and communities in the creation of meaningful and relevant cultural plans.

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge and familiarity to Nuu-chah-nulth cultural traditions and family systems.

One to two years of post-secondary education, preferably in the field of Human Services.

Understanding of the impact of child welfare practices on Indigenous families and communities.

Excellent listening skills.

Superior written and oral communication skills.

Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 - $70,000.