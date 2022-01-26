Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

Using opportunities provided under the treaty, UTG continues to create physical, economic, and cultural growth for current and future generations through a diversified organization of governmental and business entities.

UTG is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part of the Finance Department team as a Cost Accountant. Reporting to the Manager of Finance, this position is responsible for accurately and efficiently performing a variety of accounting duties. These duties include the development of a robust asset management plan to improve outcomes from investments in fleet, housing, buildings, and real property as well as maintaining books of accounts for multiple business entities and generating special reports to support management decision making. Typical AP/AR bookkeeping functions utilizing proprietary financial software, payroll, and performing general accounting functions such as journal entries, reconciliations, maintaining records to support reporting functions and other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Completion or near completion of a recognized accounting program, or equivalent experience.

• Minimum of 3 years relevant experience, ideally cost accounting in manufacturing, consumer products or similar setting.

• Full cycle accounting experience including reconciliation of general ledger accounts and bank statements.

• Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook).

• Ability to work as part of a team and to display a positive and helpful attitude.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).